Where you can get a COVID-19 test in the Brazos Valley

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding area:
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Feb. 9-11. Appointments are not available. Drive-thru only.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Curative van locations:
- Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Walk-up only.
- Twin City Mission, 410 Randolph Ave in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Walk-up only.
Testing sites on the Texas A&M University campus are restricted to students, staff and faculty members.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Enter on the south side of the building. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 5: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Enter from the front of the building and follow the signage to the second floor. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St., weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
Monday, Feb. 1: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
Wednesday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon, through Friday. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.