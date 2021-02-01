 Skip to main content
Where you can get a COVID-19 test in the Brazos Valley
Where you can get a COVID-19 test in the Brazos Valley

COVID-19 Testing

Materials are passed to patients during the final day of operation of a three-day free COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Brazos County Expo Complex.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding area:

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Feb. 9-11. Appointments are not available. Drive-thru only.

Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Curative van locations:

  • Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Walk-up only.
  • Twin City Mission, 410 Randolph Ave in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Walk-up only.

Testing sites on the Texas A&M University campus are restricted to students, staff and faculty members.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Enter on the south side of the building. No appointment or insurance required.

  • Tuesday, Feb. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 3: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 4: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 5: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Enter from the front of the building and follow the signage to the second floor. No appointment or insurance required.

  • Tuesday, Feb. 2: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 4: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.

Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St., weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.

Monday, Feb. 1: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.

Wednesday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon, through Friday. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.

