Where you can get a COVID-19 test in the Brazos Valley

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding area:

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Feb. 9-11. Appointments are not available. Drive-thru only.

Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Curative van locations:

Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Walk-up only.

1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Walk-up only. Twin City Mission, 410 Randolph Ave in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Walk-up only.

Testing sites on the Texas A&M University campus are restricted to students, staff and faculty members.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Enter on the south side of the building. No appointment or insurance required.