Where you can get a COVID-19 test in the Brazos Valley

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding area:

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Appointments are not available. Drive-thru only.

Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Testing sites on the Texas A&M University campus are restricted to students, staff and faculty members.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Enter on the south side of the building. No appointment or insurance required.

Tuesday, Feb. 9: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.