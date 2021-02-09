Where you can get a COVID-19 test in the Brazos Valley

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding area:
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Appointments are not available. Drive-thru only.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Testing sites on the Texas A&M University campus are restricted to students, staff and faculty members.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Enter on the south side of the building. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rudder Fountain, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Testing located at the north end of Rudder Fountain. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St., weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
- Monday, Feb. 8: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 12: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
- Monday, Feb. 8: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 12: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
Health Science Center, 8441 Riverside Parkway in Bryan. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.