Where to get a COVID-19 test in Brazos County

Mobile COVID-19 testing will be available at various locations in Brazos County through Dec. 10.
COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations, dates and times:
- Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan: Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station: Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station: Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 8-10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To register in advance, visit https://texas.curativeinc.com/. This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site's official opening time.
Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command). No appointment is needed and those being tested do not have to be symptomatic or a resident of Brazos County, but a picture ID is required.
The test is an oral swab and results take about 2-3 days to get back. Results are securely sent via text message or email.
If there is rainy weather, the testing site will close
For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19. More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org.
