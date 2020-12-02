 Skip to main content
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Brazos County
COVID-19 Testing

Materials are passed to patients during the final day of operation of a three-day free COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Brazos County Expo Complex.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Mobile COVID-19 testing will be available at various locations in Brazos County through Dec. 10.

COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations, dates and times:

  • Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan: Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station: Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in  College Station: Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 8-10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To register in advance, visit https://texas.curativeinc.com/. This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site's official opening time.

Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command). No appointment is needed and those being tested do not have to be symptomatic or a resident of Brazos County, but a picture ID is required. 

The test is an oral swab and results take about 2-3 days to get back. Results are securely sent via text message or email.

If there is rainy weather, the testing site will close

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19.  More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website:  http://brazosceoc.org.

