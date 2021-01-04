Where to get a COVID-19 test in Brazos and Grimes counties this month

Three COVID-19 mobile test sites will be available in Brazos County and two in Grimes County throughout the month of January to provide free testing to local residents.

St. Teresa' Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan, will have a testing kiosk in the Parish Hall parking lot through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tests are by appointment only.

Texas A&M University's kiosks will be open at Rudder Plaza and outside Mays Business School through Friday and Jan. 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tests are by appointment only and only for A&M students, faculty and staff.

Brian Bachmann Community Park in College Station, 1600 Rock Prairie Road, will have mobile testing from Jan. 12-14 and Jan. 19-21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Grimes County, the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive, will hold mobile testing Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Todd Mission City Hall will have mobile testing available from Jan. 12-14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://texas.curativeinc.com. This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours in advance.