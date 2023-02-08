Scientists and coronavirus specialists have narrowed down two plausible theories for how the virus originated. However, neither proves direct and definitive evidence, according to Gerald Parker, associate dean for Global One Health at the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences at Texas A&M University.

Parker was the speaker at an event hosted by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government & Public Service on Wednesday at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

The world first came to hear of a new illness named COVID-19 when the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in Wuhan, China, reported a number of pneumonia cases of unknown etiology on Dec. 31, 2019. The new illness was caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. More than three years later, U.S. officials have been unable to determine the time, place and pathway of how SARS-CoV-2 caused the first human infections that led to human-to-human transmission and the eventual COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Scowcroft Institute.

Parker, who gave his perspective on the matter, is the director of the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Scowcroft Institute. He explained the two likely explanations for the origin of COVID-19 as being natural zoonotic emergence, or unnatural accidental research associated with collecting infected species in Southern China and Southeast Asia or while examining viruses in a laboratory in Wuhan.

“Both of these two are plausible, but unfortunately there is no direct, definitive evidence that would support a definitive clue in either one of these hypotheses,” Parker told the audience. “Sadly the mystery is then, where and how did SARS-2 emerge and cause a pandemic? [Which] can only be found, if ever, by finding direct evidence in the weeks or months before the world realized there was an unusual viral pneumonia accelerating out of control in Wuhan in late December 2019.”

In order for there to be a natural [zoonosis] spillover, Parker said three instances could be the cause, including: the virus transmitted from a bat reservoir to humans in Wuhan; the intermediate host animal, infected by bats, infects humans; or the virus transmitted through contaminated food, raw or frozen, imported, natural or local.

In order for there to be a research-related incident, Parker also named three instances that could be the cause, including: a lab worker becomes infected through poor infectious disease precautions; the infected lab animal escaped, was released or sold; or a breach in biocontainment results in environmental release.

“When scientists were collecting bat samples and other environmental samples in Southern China and Southeast Asia, they were trying to collect these bat viruses to study in the lab,” he said. “So, it could have been a natural infection with a wild bat collecting these samples, and a researcher or technician collecting these samples … we have seen too many of these videos with researchers not wearing personal protective equipment, so that is feasible.”

Parker said the key to unravelling the mystery surrounding COVID-19 origins requires determining how SARS-COV-2 suddenly arrived from Southern China or Southeast Asia in the modern metropolitan city of Wuhan — far from all related viruses — already adapted for explosive human-to-human transmission, and nowhere else in China.

“Scientists quite some time ago determined that horseshoe bats were actually a carrier of SARS-related viruses,” he said. “And most of these viruses have been found in Wuhan Province.”

He posed the question that if SARS-related viruses emerged from Yunnan Province, about 1,100 miles from Wuhan's Hubei Province, how did they get there? Confusion abounds about the wholesale seafood market, Parker said, where zoonotic transmission may have occurred.

Wuhan is a modern metropolitan city with 11 million people and modern grocery stores — it is not a rural area where exotic cuisine is very popular — but 17 wet markets remain in Wuhan, Parker said. The South China Morning Post reported the China CDC identified the first COVID case on Nov. 17, 2019.

“When you start looking at how many animals were really sold in Wuhan, there were only 10 out of 700 vendors in there that reported selling live animals,” he said. “It finally became apparent with a publication that the frequency of animal sales was almost really negligible.”

He cited reports that said on average at the outbreak, only about 38 raccoon dogs and 10 palm civets were sold monthly across all 17 wet markets in Wuhan, at a significant price above poultry, pork and fish; no bats or pangolins were sold.

“Extensive animal, animal products and upstream animal supply chains all tested negative," Parker said. "Seventy-three out of 923 environmental samples tested positive, but no trend of positive tests was found across aquatic, seafood, poultry, livestock, wildlife and vegetable venders. All sewage collection sites were positive suggesting wide-spread opportunity for infections at the market.”

The market was an early epicenter of cases, Parker said, but was the market the origin or just a super spreader site?

Given that China reported the first case of an infectious disease in mid-December 2019, Parker noted that the question is often posed: What is China hiding? Finding out what happened before the first recorded case would help, Parker said, because China only made known the hospital case counts, but neglected counts for severe cases, mild or asymptomatic cases; as they haven’t shared data before December 2019.

Andrew Natsios, executive professor and director of the Scowcroft Institute, moderated the Q&A portion of the talk, and left the audience with a few factoids to ponder and be wary of.

“The bubonic/Black Death plague epidemic killed — according to some historians — a third of the population of the entire world. It took two centuries to recover from the Black Plague epidemic. The 1918 pandemic was much worse than what we have been through now,” he said. “It killed 5% of the world’s population. … And it killed young people who were very healthy. This is not a small problem; this is a warning sign with what just happened with COVID. It is nowhere near as bad as it could get. And the political situation we are in right now is not setting a stage for us to cooperate internationally to address this before we have another incident that could be much worse, unfortunately.”

Despite being unable to identify a concrete answer for how the coronavirus began, Parker concluded by reminding people there is a moral obligation as a nation, and as a world community, to try to find the answers.

“Even though we may not find definitive evidence, but we might find predominant evidence, how did this pandemic start? We have moral obligations to all of the families we have lost so much and those who gave their all, and are no longer with us,” Parker said. “But the only way we are going to do that, we need an independent, objective, transparent investigation, with forensic rigor, without conflicts of interest, and that can be independently verified so we can trust the results of that investigation.”