West Nile Virus confirmed in second mosquito trap in Bryan
West Nile Virus confirmed in second mosquito trap in Bryan

West Nile virus

Dr. Seth Sullivan, alternative health authority for Brazos County, says the West Nile virus will remain a threat while mosquitoes linger.

 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo

For the second consecutive week, positive samples of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes trapped in the 77802 ZIP code of Bryan have been confirmed by the Brazos County Health District Mosquito Surveillance Unit, officials said Wednesday.

Health officials urge everyone living locally to wear insect repellents using DEET, drain standing water, wear clothing that covers skin while outdoors and avoid spending time outdoors. West Nile Virus is transmitted through mosquito bites, and while many who are infected do not feel sick, about 20% will experience symptoms such as fever, aches, nausea and fatigue. A small amount of those who are infected may also experience more serious symptoms involving an affected nervous system, including tremors, convulsions, disorientation, neck stiffness and death, according to the release. There is no treatment or vaccination for the West Nile Virus, the release states.

Texas A&M AgriLife experts: West Nile symptoms might mimic COVID-19
Texas A&M AgriLife experts: West Nile symptoms might mimic COVID-19

Experts from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are warning people that symptoms from the West Nile virus might mimic those of COVID-19 as the number of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus rise in the state.

Mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus in Brazos County, as well as other areas, such as Dallas and Tarrant counties.

