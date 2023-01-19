Wellborn Utility District raises water rates by almost 25%

The Wellborn Special Utility District adopted a new water rate for its users effective March 1, which is an almost 25% increase.

On Tuesday, the district’s board of directors voted to adopt new rates based on a cost of service and rate design study prepared by a third party.

“The new rates are designed to bring the District's finances in line with the increased debt load from our supply expansion project as well as the rising costs of the goods and services necessary for operation,” the utility district stated on its website Thursday.

To view the rate changes, visit wellbornsud.com/new-water-rates-effective-march-1-2023#.