Wellborn SUD boil notice rescinded

A day after issuing a boil water notice, the Wellborn Special Utility District has rescinded the decision as of Friday, according to the district’s website.
The website states that the necessary corrective actions had been taken in order to restore the quality of water. The water was tested on Friday and found to be safe for human consumption, according to the district’s website.
While the boil water notice has been rescinded, the Wellborn SUD is still under stage five of its water conservation plan as of Friday afternoon.