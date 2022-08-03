Wellborn Special Utility District enters Stage 3 of Drought Contingency Plan

The Wellborn Special Utility District announced Wednesday it will implement stage three of its Drought Contingency Plan effective immediately and until further notice for its customers in order to maintain water storage levels for fire protection, drinking and sanitation.

Stephen Cast, general manager for Wellborn SUD, said this plan is to divide up the watering so people can water a smaller portion of each area one day a week.

“Following this schedule relieves the high demand we are getting in the mornings which is to drain our storage,” he said Wednesday. “It is making it to where we can’t have adequate storage capacity in case of a fire demand or some emergency.”

Cast said they have had several grass fires within their College Station district which the fire department has controlled and put out.

“We have extremely dry conditions and we also have winds which made [Wednesday] a really hazardous day for fire, and we don’t see those conditions changing,” he said.

Off-schedule landscape irrigation by automatic sprinklers has increased to the point where the district is again unable to maintain safe levels of storage for fire protection, according to a Wednesday press release.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has labeled the area at high risk for wildfires; an immediate reduction in water use is necessary to preserve the district’s ability to supply water to first responders in the event of a wildfire, according to the release.

One day a week Wellborn SUD water use restrictions are as follows:

Addresses ending in 0 or 1, the designated watering period is from Monday at 9 p.m. through Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Addresses ending in 2 or 3, the designated watering period is from Tuesday at 9 p.m. through Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Addresses ending in 4 or 5, the designated watering period is from Wednesday at 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.

Addresses ending in 6 or 7, the designated watering period is from Thursday at 9 p.m. through Friday at 5 a.m.

Addresses ending in 8 or 9, the designated watering period is from Friday at 9 p.m. through Saturday at 5 a.m.

Commercial Meters and HOAs, the designated watering period is from Saturday at 9 p.m. through Sunday at 5 a.m.

Hand watering by bucket or watering can is allowed on any day after 6 p.m. or before 9 a.m.; water customers are required to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes, according to the release.

For more information and a map of the Wellborn district, visit wellbornsud.com.