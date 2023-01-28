Wellborn residents of College Station urged to attend input planning and development meetings

Residents of the Wellborn community in College Station gathered last week with members of the city’s planning and development services, to discuss the current condition of the area and seek feedback from residents on future possibilities.

Naomi Sing, staff planner and project manager with the city’s planning and development services, led the Tuesday discussion at Wellborn Middle School with 72 residents and city staff members. The initiative started after the Wellborn Community Plan was adopted in 2013 when Wellborn was annexed into the city of College Station two years earlier, she said.

“We are reengaging the community after that initial plan to kind of see how they feel about the 2013 plan, and the next steps of how they would like Wellborn to change or stay the same or whatever their vision is they would like to see,” Sing said.

Wellborn covers the southwest part of the city, from Barron Cut Off Road, reaches down to the city limits on the south end and over to the Creek Meadows area. The Wellborn community boundary is 2.31 square miles, which is roughly 1,478 acres, Sing said.

During the meeting, residents were told some of the current statistics about the area. With 1,050 housing units, there are 2,900 individuals living in the community, with 756 families averaging about 3.38 people per family; and a median age of 35. Of the homes, 78% are owner-occupied and 86% are in excellent condition, Sing said.

There are nine streets in the city’s thoroughfare plan, with 10 miles of existing sidewalks, 1.7 miles of existing bike lanes; and in the last 10 years there have been 190 vehicular crashes, according to Sing.

Sing said she gave a background of what planning was and why the city does it so residents were familiar with the process. She then went into the planning phases for the process.

“In total, we are going to have four phases with public engagement available for all of the phases, and roughly that should be now covering until early summer,” she said. “I also went into some high-level data points and some existing conditions of the area, just so they were aware of how much the area has changed and stayed the same.”

She later covered the existing and original plan, and what the goals were of those plans, as a starting point for conversation in what residents would like to see and evaluating those goals from the existing plan.

While she received a lot of feedback during the meeting, Sing said residents voiced concerns when it came to traffic congestion and other mobility concerns, among others.

“The main [concern] was the original plan of keeping the community character of Wellborn the same, more or less, so keeping it rural,” she said. “So you have that same history that comes with Wellborn and you have that rural feel and making sure it doesn’t expand too much, that was one of the main takeaways of the meeting that we heard.”

There was overall consensus on many points, Sing said, and from now until the next meeting in February she is going to go through all of the citizen feedback.

“We really are just focusing on the feedback from residents,” she said Friday. “We are not going into it with any pre-determined plan in mind; we are focusing on the residents to really communicate what they would like to see in the area throughout the next 10 years.”

During the study of the Wellborn community, Sing said they extended the boundary for research purposes and data collection to examine the pressure and development happening in the Wellborn area.

“Due to that boundary expansion, the population of Wellborn through our research did grow, which was a question that we heard at the meeting,” she said. “But the change in population was primarily because by expanding the boundary we included more neighborhoods and that is still up for discussion on whether or not the planning boundary will stay the same or change, but that was the main clarification point on the existing conditions.”

Sing said some residents were interested in having more mobility options, keeping safety at the forefront.

“I wouldn’t speak for every resident, but we were hearing that having sidewalks and walking past in bike lanes where they are appropriate would be something that the residents are interested in,” she said. “But also address some safety concerns with having adequate facilities for pedestrians to use, rather than walking off of a street.”

Sing stressed the importance of community engagement and residents using these meeting opportunities to voice any concerns.

“It is really important for residents to come out and make sure that what they want for their community is being heard, and by doing that it helps communicate what we should be implementing as a city to then make that vision a reality,” she said.

The next Wellborn community meeting will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Wellborn Middle School, followed by one March 21 via Zoom.

Residents also may submit comments or questions to Sing via email at nsing@cstx.gov or call 764-3570.

For more information or to join the email list for updates, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/pds/planning/small_area_plans/wellborn.