Residents of the Wellborn district in College Station met with the city’s planning and development staff Tuesday night, and shared one main goal: keep Wellborn rural.

“We want to keep the look of the old town,” Mike McCleary, former Brazos County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, said Wednesday. “It is not so much what we want, but what we need. A lot of the stuff they are proposing we don’t need and it is going to cost somebody a lot of money.”

McCleary has lived in Wellborn the last 52 years and said he wants to ensure the city does not implement more traffic congestion in their already congested area. He was one of 40 attendees at Tuesday’s community input meeting at Wellborn Middle School.

Naomi Sing, staff planner and project manager with the city’s planning and development services, led the Tuesday discussion. She explained during the January meeting that the initiative started after the Wellborn Community Plan was adopted in 2013, two years after Wellborn was annexed into the city of College Station.

“The 2013 plan was created because the Wellborn area was annexed in 2011. That plan is really trying to make sure that the residents felt they were being taken in by the city in a way that they were comfortable with, since not all residents were in favor of annexation,” Sing said Wednesday. “The main goal of the 2013 plan was kind of just incorporating them into a city, in a way that their concerns were being heard.”

Wellborn covers the southwest part of the city, from Barron Cut Off Road, reaches down to the city limits on the south end and over to the Creek Meadows area. The Wellborn community boundary is 2.31 square miles, which is roughly 1,478 acres, Sing said.

With 1,050 housing units, there are 2,900 individuals living in the community, with 756 families averaging about 3.38 people per family; and a median age of 35.

McCleary said what he took away from the Tuesday meeting, was that the city was proposing the highway that goes through Downtown Wellborn, F.M. 2154, should have sidewalks and raised medians.

“[Raised medians] are useless to anybody and there is not one person in this part of the county that is in favor of raised medians through Wellborn,” he said. “We need a northbound lane, a southbound lane, and a central turn lane and that’s it. ... There are a lot of roads we need bicycle lanes on and sidewalks, and they have that in their plan but there are some places we don’t need it, like on Wellborn highway."

McCleary said if the city puts a sidewalk and a bicycle lane on one side, it could be used right beside the asphalt “like they do in the rest of the county.”

“It doesn’t need to go way out in those pastures, that is just more land they need to acquire,” he said. “We want to keep Wellborn proper much in the same way, because everyone from Los Angeles to New York City is wanting to move to Wellborn, and there is nothing we can do about that. But we want to keep the integrity of the old community as much as we can and raised medians and stuff like that, don’t do a thing for it.”

The 2013 plan touches on creating specific zoning districts for Wellborn and specific land uses, to keep it more in line with what was annexed into the city, Sing said. After gathering feedback from the 70 attendees at the January meeting, Sing said they identified a few major themes from citizens.

Sing said one of the main themes was to keep the role of character within the area while still allowing controlled growth; trying to make a more distinctive identity for the area with items such as welcome signs into Wellborn and special street-topper signs; encouraging small businesses to locate in Wellborn and think of ways to incorporate more green spaces like walking trails; addressing where to put sidewalks and bike lanes where they will be utilized; and focusing on increasing the safety of roads and mitigating against the increase of traffic in the area.

At Tuesday’s meeting, residents participated in interactive groups by identifying exactly where and how they want the area to remain rural; where they would like to see specific kinds of development; and finished with creating actions for the plan, Sing said.

“There are limits to how the city can implement these items," she said, “which is beneficial for the residents to go in with an understanding what can be accomplished with this plan.”

Judy Foster, a resident of Wellborn over the last 20 years, said Wednesday she was also against raised medians along Wellborn Road and didn’t agree with the city’s reasoning for them.

“I believe at the first meeting, they said it is for safety,” she said. “But what we are having is people doing U-turns right off of Wellborn Road and Old Royder to get to [Wellborn] Middle School, and you are doing 70 miles an hour.”

Foster said she saw three people walk out of Tuesday’s meeting and said the city staff planners, “already have their mind made up, and they aren’t going to listen to us.”

“As citizens we have to stand up and voice our needs, because if we don’t, we get taken over,” she said. “And I don’t mean necessarily taken over by the city. … As citizens if you want to see something change or you want to work towards what is best for our community, you have to get involved.”

The Eagle requested comment from city officials as to why they have proposed raised medians in the district plan, but did not receive a response as of press time.

Steve Aldrich, Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner, attended both meetings because the Wellborn district is in his precinct.

“I would like to see the people of Wellborn — as they are currently doing — take an active part in determining that part of the city of College Station’s future,” he said Wednesday. “I think we need to let the process work and get the input and then follow the path that gets laid out.”

Sing said the process is meant to create a plan document with specific action items that the city can then implement, and once that document has gone through one last pass through it will move forward to the Planning and Zoning Commission and then to the City Council for consideration.

The next Wellborn District Plan meetings will be from noon-1:30 p.m. March 21 via Zoom and 6:30-8 p.m. May 30 in the Wellborn Middle School cafeteria.

For the full meeting schedule, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/pds/planning/small_area_plans/wellborn.

To provide input and feedback on the plan, visit wellborn-cstx.hub.arcgis.com.

For more information or questions, contact Sing via email at nsing@cstx.gov or call 764-3570.