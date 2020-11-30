Wellborn Middle School principal says student arrested after gun found in backpack

A student at Wellborn Middle School was arrested Monday after administrators found an unloaded pistol in his backpack, according to an email sent to parents.

Two other students each had a pistol magazine, the school’s principal, Julia Mishler, said in a letter emailed to parents.

A spokesman for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said the student has been charged with two Class A misdemeanors — unlawful carrying of a weapon and carrying a weapon where it was prohibited. No further details, including the student’s age, were released, and the investigation was ongoing, the department spokesman said.

There was no immediate danger and no change to the school’s schedule or routine, officials said.

Mishler said in the email that a student alerted staff members to the student carrying the pistol. The pistol and magazines were located by staff members, and a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy who works on the campus as a school resource officer handled the arrest, the letter said.

Mishler said administrators determined the student did not have plans to use the weapon at the school.