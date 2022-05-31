Watson named winner of Democratic runoff for Precinct 4 commissioner, pending recount

After the final mail-in and provisional ballots were counted, Wanda J. Watson, the former chair of the Democratic Party of Brazos County, was declared the winner in the Democratic runoff for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4.

During election night May 24, the unofficial results showed Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison ahead of Watson by a single vote 558 to 557. After the final count was tallied Tuesday, it was revealed Watson had received five more votes via mail-ins and provisional ballots to make the total count 562-558.

A longtime resident of Precinct 4, Watson said she is honored and humbled that she will have the opportunity to move on to the November general election.

“I believe that the outcome showed that the voters heard my message," Watson said, "they believe I will be a voice, that I’ll advocate for them, that I will work hard to ensure the court is accountable to the citizens, that they know I heard the issues and suggestions that they came to me with and that I will do everything that I can to answer their concerns.”

During her campaign, Watson and her volunteers walked around local neighborhoods, engaged residents and listened to their concerns, she said. Watson said she wants to continue to do what she can to represent Brazos County citizens.

“I ran to advocate, doing what I could to ensure the well-being of the citizens and I will continue to do that,” she said. “That is where my heart and passion lie and I believe that I have the ability to do that. I’m committed. I have the integrity and ethical integrity to do the work, and I will work hard for those citizens.”

Watson will face off against Republican candidate Timothy Delasandro in the Nov. 8 general election. In the meantime, Watson said she's going to take a bit of time to exhale before she jumps back into campaigning.

“The hope is to continue to reach the citizens because I walked from one end of the Benchley area all the way out past RELLIS campus,” Watson said. “I knocked on doors, I drove up dirt roads, country roads, and I went all the way out past the airport. I will continue to do that so voters know who I am, they hear my voice and they know I will be accessible.”

Watson said she couldn’t have done it without her wonderful group of volunteers and supporters who backed her along the way.

“You need to have friends and family who will walk beside you, who will be committed to helping you get your message out, so I want to thank everyone who had faith in me and my ability to do what I’m committed to do,” she said.

Madison said he plans to file a recount, which could happen as early as Wednesday. Madison said he is concerned a portion of voters may have been silenced on Election Day with the absence of the Precinct 4 polling location at Galilee Baptist Church, which he wasn't aware of until Election Day.

“I think we ran a solid race, didn’t pull any switches,” Madison said. “I think a lot of people didn’t get the opportunity to go out to the polls on Election Day because of the way it was set up, but hey we thank God for process. We thank God for the supporters, volunteers and the endorsers.”

This election was one of the worst experiences Madison has had when running for political office, he said. Madison said unlike his opponent he didn’t have a poll watcher this election and wonders if any mail-in-ballots or provisional ballots were actually mailed in or walked in.

“I just don’t know,” Madison said. “There’s so many what ifs that it’s kind of upsetting, but we’re going to go through one more process and we’re going to see how this voting really turned out.”

While Galilee was not opened on Election Day Madison said his supporters should not get discourages and that he’ll be fighting to make sure it remains open in the future.

“We’re not finished yet,” Madison said regarding the election. “We’ll be looking at it again in the coming days. I just think that the process that we went through and finding out some stuff at the very end is very disturbing.”

