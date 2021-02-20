Water access improving; some boil orders still in effect

After shortages and calls for conservation over the past few days, access to clean water in the Bryan-College Station area is improving.
Wellborn Special Utility District and Wickson Creek Special Utility District remain under boil water orders that general managers said should end today and early next week, respectively, pending results of tests to confirm the water is safe.
Texas A&M University urged students on Wednesday to conserve water by not washing laundry and not showering because the school’s water supplies were reaching “critically low” levels, but on Friday officials told The Eagle that the university was no longer in crisis. Even so, Karen Bigley, director of division communications for the Division of Finance and Operations, said it still is pressing for conservation due to the possibility of additional leaks as the temperatures change. She said that when the conservation notice can be lifted, A&M will notify the campus community.
She added that there is no boil water notice on campus.
Bryan and College Station announced Friday that their calls for water conservation were lifted as their water supplies went back up to normal levels. Bryan had said Wednesday that its water pressure was “critically low,” while College Station called for conservation only because its water pressure and city tank levels started to trend downward.
Boil water notices are required by the state when water pressure drops below 20 psi.
Officials from Wellborn SUD, Wickson Creek SUD and cities of Bryan and College Station all said they were in communication throughout the process, with College Station providing more water than usual to the other three entities, and Bryan providing additional water to Wellborn and Wickson Creek.
“It’s been a collaborative effort between the cities and Wickson and Wellborn,” Wickson Creek SUD General Manager Kent Watson said. ”All of us have worked together to get everything back up to where it should be.”
Watson said that motors at two Wickson Creek well sites burnt up, but one has been replaced and the second was being replaced Friday evening.
Jayson Barfknecht, Bryan public works director, said Friday that Bryan is still providing additional water to Wellborn and Wickson Creek for the time being. Jennifer Nations, water resource coordinator with College Station, said the city has been able to stop providing extra water to Bryan, Wellborn and Wickson Creek.
Wellborn SUD was unable to provide water to many of its customers in recent days largely because it was included in the state grid operator’s rotating outages mandate General Manager Stephen Cast said. He added that he hopes changes are made in the future so water providers are considered essential services that cannot be shut off during such emergencies.
Cast said Wellborn SUD is powered mostly by Bryan Texas Utilities. BTU public information officer Meagan Brown said Friday that both Wellborn and Wickson Creek SUDs contacted BTU this week when their power shut off due to the grid operator-mandated controlled outages. She said BTU did what it could to power the most critical areas of both entities throughout the controlled outages.
For updates on when boil water notices are rescinded and how to use water under such an order, visit wicksoncreek.com/alerts or wellbornsud.com/alerts.
Caring for winter storm damage
In the coming days, homeowners may notice water leaks as ice from the week’s winter storm begins to melt.
Wesley Walraven, Blinn College plumbing instructor, said people should look out for obvious rushes of water as pipes thaw, as well as soggy Sheetrock on the ceiling or walls, paint bubbling or floors moving, which could indicate a pinhole leak. He added that brick homes have “weep holes” at the bottom of the house, and water flowing out of those could indicate a leak.
Walraven said residents who notice a leak should turn off their water meter, which is located in a concrete box in their yard.
Hiring a licensed plumber to fix leaks is important to avoid overpriced work and problems with the end product, Walraven said.
Go to bryantx.gov/storm-repair-tips to learn about how to find a reputable contractor for roof, plumbing and electrical work to ensure repairs meet code requirements.
The City of College Station’s Planning and Development Services announced Friday that it is waiving required permit fees for residential or commercial repairs related to this week’s winter storm.
Applications for the waiver can be completed through the city’s online permitting system eTRAKIT by selecting “2021 Winter Storm Repair” as the permit type, plus the appropriate subtype for the repair. The permit fee waiver will be in effect for permit applications through March 7, according to a city blog post.
Learn more at blog.cstx.gov/2021/02/19.