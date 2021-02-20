Water access improving; some boil orders still in effect

Boil water notices are required by the state when water pressure drops below 20 psi.

Officials from Wellborn SUD, Wickson Creek SUD and cities of Bryan and College Station all said they were in communication throughout the process, with College Station providing more water than usual to the other three entities, and Bryan providing additional water to Wellborn and Wickson Creek.

“It’s been a collaborative effort between the cities and Wickson and Wellborn,” Wickson Creek SUD General Manager Kent Watson said. ”All of us have worked together to get everything back up to where it should be.”

Watson said that motors at two Wickson Creek well sites burnt up, but one has been replaced and the second was being replaced Friday evening.

Jayson Barfknecht, Bryan public works director, said Friday that Bryan is still providing additional water to Wellborn and Wickson Creek for the time being. Jennifer Nations, water resource coordinator with College Station, said the city has been able to stop providing extra water to Bryan, Wellborn and Wickson Creek.

