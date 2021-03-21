 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Union Pacific locomotive 4141 returns to College Station
Union Pacific locomotive 4141 returns to College Station

Union Pacific No. 4141 Engine’s long journey to its final home at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is scheduled to wrap up today. The locomotive, which is painted to match Air Force One, rolled in to College Station from Spring, Texas Sunday morning. Today it is being placed on a pad at the library and museum, where it will eventually be unveiled for permanent display.

