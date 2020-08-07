You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Texas A&M Graduation Celebration | August 2020
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Texas A&M Graduation Celebration | August 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Watch now as Texas A&M University recognizes its August 2020 graduates with virtual celebrations, including displaying graduates' names on the Kyle Field video board.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do