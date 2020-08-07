WATCH NOW: Texas A&M Graduation Celebration | August 2020

Watch now as Texas A&M University recognizes its August 2020 graduates with virtual celebrations, including displaying graduates' names on the Kyle Field video board.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Watch now as Texas A&M University recognizes its August 2020 graduates with virtual celebrations, including displaying graduates' names on the Kyle Field video board.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Hearne Police Department is investigating a mass brawl involving around 20 people that left several injured.
The Bryan school board on Monday voted to push the first day of school from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20 to give district and campus officials more time…
Police said one person was killed in an auto accident Monday on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway near the intersection of Phil Gramm Boulevard in…
College Station officials are asking residents for feedback on an ordinance that the city council is considering that would allow subdivisions…
A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday after authorities said she was in possession of several drivers licenses and credit cards that did not belong to her.
During Thursday’s special meeting, the College Station school board unanimously approved a compensation plan that will increase the starting teacher salary and grant other eligible employees at least an additional $1,000.
Brazos County health officials reported one death and 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Johnson, who has served in the University Police Department for nearly 25 years, most recently as assistant chief, will take over Sept. 1 following the retirement of Chief J. Michael Ragan.
A retired Cade Lake pastor and his wife, the precinct chairman of a local GOP organization, were killed Monday in a highway collision near Rockdale.
Bryan resident Logan Brackin demonstrated his knife-making skills last month during an appearance on a History Channel series.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.