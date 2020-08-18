WATCH NOW: Texas A&M Corps of Cadets' Fish Review

Watch now as the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets holds its Fish Review.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Watch now as the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets holds its Fish Review.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The current College Station “related” definition, she said, limits relation to the first or second degree of consanguinity or affinity.
While one group called for the removal of the statue in the center of campus, another group stood to defend the statue’s prominent placement.
According to city officials, William Cooper, who was sworn in in December, was killed in the accident.
A College Station man accused of fleeing police and throwing bags of drugs and evidence from his vehicle was arrested Wednesday in Bryan.
A 34-year-old woman remains in the Brazos County Jail on charges she sexually violated a child multiple times, police said.
Texas A&M University formally announced its full 2020 Distinguished Alumni class on Tuesday.
Health officials said a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s died. Both were hospitalized.
The younger Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York.
As a result, parents will not be allowed to walk their children to class or eat lunch with them in the cafeteria until further notice, according to school officials.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.