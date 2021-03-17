 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Lightning causes oil well site to catch fire in Bryan
Firefighters responded to an oil well site that caught on fire after being struck by lightning Wednesday morning, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Firefighters from Bryan, College Station and all five of Brazos County’s volunteer fire departments were dispatched just before 7:30 a.m. to the 4300 block of Old Reliance Road near Austin’s Estates.

Firefighters used foam to put out the fire, which was under control just after 8:50 a.m.

One of the tanks on the oil well site was launched out of the containment area, which caused another tank to ignite.

There were no injuries from the fire.

