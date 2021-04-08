Watch now as law enforcement officials and Kent Moore Cabinets employees discuss Thursday's shooting that left one person dead and five injured.
WATCH NOW: Law enforcement, Kent Moore employees discuss Thursday's shooting
Related to this story
Most Popular
The city of College Station has released the newest episode of the "All Up In Your Business" podcast to discuss new businesses coming to Colle…
Shooting suspect in custody after one killed at Kent Moore Cabinets; four people in critical condition
Authorities said one person was killed and four others were critically injured during a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan Thursday afternoon.
B-CS is listed on a map as a site for a potential new stop in a route that would connect Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said a trooper who was shot while pursuing a shooting suspect Thursday afternoon was in serious condition.
One person was killed and five others were injured during a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan Thursday afternoon.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,403.
Bye, 52, died March 14 after months fighting to recover from a traumatic brain injury he suffered in an October car wreck.
Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.
- Updated
Costco Wholesale filed a site plan with the City of College Station on Wednesday for a 160,534-square-foot facility to be located along Texas 6 in Midtown, according to a city press release.
Kentucky Derby contender Greatest Honour, who is owned by Bryan’s Don and Donna Adam, has been scratched from this year’s Run for the Roses an…