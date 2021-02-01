 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Gov. Greg Abbott gives State of the State speech
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a strike force in charge of taking steps to re-open the Texas economy at a press conference at the Capitol on Friday.

 Miguel Gutierrez/POOL via The Texas Tribune

Watch now as Gov. Greg Abbott gives his State of the State speech, addressing Texas' latest COVID-19 response and his agenda for the upcoming legislative session.

