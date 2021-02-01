WATCH NOW: Gov. Greg Abbott gives State of the State speech

Pastor Ted Foote, left, counts as he directs Marcia Miculek to ring the chime from the steeple while Emily Beghin, associate pastor, films at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. There were three chimes, each representing 10,000 people, from the steeple to remember the more than 30,000 dead from COVID-19 in Texas. There were four peals, each representing 100,000 people, from a bell to remember the more than 400,000 dead in the United States from COVID-19. There were 20 chimes, each representing 100,000 people, from the steeple to remember the more than two million dead from COVID-19 across the globe.