WATCH NOW: First Down Ride Along Program helps students, officers build positive relationships

Officer Tristen Lopez, College Station Police Department spokesman, said it’s important for officers to engage with the community in order to gain understanding. Lopez said officers were asked about why they make certain decisions and how to have conversations with police when approached, which allowed law enforcement members to explain why they do certain things and respond in certain ways.

“For the vast majority of people, the only time they have a contact with a law enforcement officer is when they get pulled over on a traffic stop or on some incident that’s occurred that’s probably one of the worst days of their life.” Lopez said. “When you’re having that conversation with somebody, you’re showing them you’re not just a badge, but you’re a person and you really want to do what it takes to make our community a safer place and that you’re in it for the right reasons.”

Chad Jones, College Station Police’s recruiting coordinator, did a ride-along prior to the program with Rogers, who played football at A&M from 2016-19. Rogers said the riding in the community with police allowed him to better understand the mindset of officers.