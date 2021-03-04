WATCH NOW: First Down Ride Along Program helps students, officers build positive relationships

Members of the A&M Consolidated High School football team, officers from the College Station Police Department and former Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers came together Wednesday for a social justice program called the First Down Ride Along Program through the BamFam Foundation.
The event included Rogers and a College Station police officer participating in a ride-along, a Q&A session between officers and students about community and police relations and a series of football drills involving teams of students and officers.
Ian Leslie, BamFam’s director of community development, said the program allows a gap between students and officers to be bridged through conversation and relational experience.
“A kid’s first interaction with law enforcement shouldn’t be when he’s being pulled over for a speeding ticket or whatever the case may be,” Leslie said, “and the only way we’re going to improve community and police relations is by building these bridges.”
The program started with a 30-minute Q&A session between students and officers facilitated by Leslie, who said it’s important to allow students to get out of their shells and get the chance to ask officers questions. Students were asked to share positive and negative experiences they’ve had with law enforcement and before asking questions, such as the importance of diversity and the steps to become a police officer.
Officer Tristen Lopez, College Station Police Department spokesman, said it’s important for officers to engage with the community in order to gain understanding. Lopez said officers were asked about why they make certain decisions and how to have conversations with police when approached, which allowed law enforcement members to explain why they do certain things and respond in certain ways.
“For the vast majority of people, the only time they have a contact with a law enforcement officer is when they get pulled over on a traffic stop or on some incident that’s occurred that’s probably one of the worst days of their life.” Lopez said. “When you’re having that conversation with somebody, you’re showing them you’re not just a badge, but you’re a person and you really want to do what it takes to make our community a safer place and that you’re in it for the right reasons.”
Chad Jones, College Station Police’s recruiting coordinator, did a ride-along prior to the program with Rogers, who played football at A&M from 2016-19. Rogers said the riding in the community with police allowed him to better understand the mindset of officers.
“I think more high schools and more police facilities need to do it,” Rogers said. “Nowadays, things are going kind of erratic around the world. It’s important for police officers to interact with younger kids.”
Students and officers finished the program by splitting into teams and participating in three competitions, including dodgeball, tug of war and a relay race. Prizes were awarded to several students and one challenged Rogers to a one-on-one matchup, which was won by the former Aggie wideout.
“They had a lot of good times and it was great seeing the police officers going out there competing with our kids against each other and having fun,” A&M Consolidated coach Lee Fedora said. “I hope what they do is they carry it on to all of their other friends and into our community and know how much our police officers mean to us and how we need to show them the support that they show to us.”