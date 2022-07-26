Watch now as Gordon Lohmeyer, the TEEX ESTI Division Director, discusses the TEEX's 93rd annual municipal fire school and what it provides to its students.
WATCH NOW: Firefighters flock to TEEX’s 93rd annual municipal fire school
Related to this story
Most Popular
DALLAS — Both federal and local health experts have raised Dallas County’s COVID-19 alert levels as the highly contagious COVID-19 variant BA.…
A College Station man was arrested Monday after attempting to buy an RV with a $266,570.78 check obtained after forging his father’s signature…
One woman died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of University Drive and the Texas 6 northbound frontage road on Monday morning, p…
A fourth COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, approved in recent weeks by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administra…
Richard “Rick” Robison announced he is running for mayor of College Station on Monday. He said if elected, he hopes to keep property tax rates low.
One man died in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning after an SUV struck a pole and flipped, according to College Station police.
Jason Cleere made three trips to the Navasota Livestock Auction on July 9 to help his father, Randy, sell over half of the cattle on Randy’s r…
The city of Bryan is requesting residents voluntarily conserve water by limiting the amount used for outdoor watering until further notice.
Three family members were shot to death while camping in an Iowa park, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Bryan City engineers are in the design phase of stabilizing the banks along Briar Creek off the North Earl Rudder Freeway access road, in orde…