WATCH NOW: Cameron’s Cecil Baker draws high praise during ‘American Idol’ audition

Country music star Luke Bryan described Milam County resident Cecil Baker’s American Idol audition as “absolute perfection” on Sunday’s episode of the singing competition TV series.

Baker, 20, not only received praise from the show’s three judges – Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie – but also an invitation to Hollywood after singing a cover to Morgan Wallen’s Talkin’ Tennessee.

“You are what we are about here at American Idol,” Bryan said. “Your voice is really distinctive and interesting and really good enough to potentially do really well in this competition. We always want this male, country kid slot and you may be the best we’ve seen this year potentially in that slot, in my opinion.”

Perry described Baker as a “fireball” and said he reminded her of a country Justin Bieber. The judges did recommend Baker work on controlling his body movements while performing.

“Cecil, sometimes in your career, people can see your potential, before you can see your potential,” Richie said. “You have no idea in your rawness, what it is that you have.”

Baker, 20, is a Cameron native but lives in Rockdale with his infant daughter, Amelia. He recently started working on a tree farm as a machine operator.