After having to cancel last year's show, the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show returned to the Brazos County Expo this week for the 2021 show. Students in Brazos County 4-H and FFA programs showed off the animal, ag mechanics and consumer science projects they have been working on over the last year.
WATCH NOW: Brazos County Youth Livestock Show returns 2021
