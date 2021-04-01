WATCH NOW: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen State Trooper Chad Walker

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office joined law enforcement across Texas in lighting up their emergency vehicles for one minute at 1 p.m. on Thursday in honor of Texas DPS State Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot in the line of duty on March 26 and died on Monday.
Officers from the Bryan and College Station Police Departments also honored Walker on Thursday.
Honoring @TxDPS Trooper Walker and all Texas Law Enforcement Officers. Thank you to everyone in our community for supporting us in making College Station a better, safer place to live, work, and visit! pic.twitter.com/XkTmPmvL1X— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) April 1, 2021
In honor of Trooper Chad Walker. pic.twitter.com/7DhFqUptXn— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 1, 2021