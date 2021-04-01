 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen State Trooper Chad Walker
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office joined law enforcement across Texas in lighting up their emergency vehicles for one minute at 1 p.m. on Thursday in honor of Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot in the line of duty on March 26 and died on Monday.

Officers from the Bryan and College Station Police Departments also honored Walker on Thursday.

