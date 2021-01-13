 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Brazos County Health District news conference, Jan. 13
0 comments
breaking

WATCH NOW: Brazos County Health District news conference, Jan. 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County COVID-19

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan speaks during a news conference about novel coronavirus at the Brazos County Health Department building in Bryan on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Watch now as officials from the Brazos County Health District host a news conference with local officials and hospital administrators to discuss the pandemic and vaccination efforts.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 19
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 19

A Bryan man accused of assaulting a woman multiple times and a College Station man who was arrested in September after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting another person were among 19 people indicted.

Bryan man facing third DWI charge
Crime

Bryan man facing third DWI charge

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert