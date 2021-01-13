Watch now as officials from the Brazos County Health District host a news conference with local officials and hospital administrators to discuss the pandemic and vaccination efforts.
WATCH NOW: Brazos County Health District news conference, Jan. 13
Related to this story
Most Popular
One Texas A&M anthropology professor has been fired and another disciplined following investigations into their classroom conduct and sociopolitical commentary.
St. Joseph Health officials have announced the health care provider has received additional doses of the Moderna vaccine and will begin admini…
Several school districts around the Brazos Valley have canceled classes for Monday because of the weather.
She is charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more, which could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony.
A Bryan woman was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.
A Bryan man accused of assaulting a woman multiple times and a College Station man who was arrested in September after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting another person were among 19 people indicted.
- Updated
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
Vasquez has prior convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2003 and 2005, according to court records.
A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday evening after he allegedly led authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle, police said.
Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.