Wanda J. Watson prepares to chair Brazos County Democratic Party

On Monday evening, the Brazos County Democratic Party will swear in Wanda J. Watson, its new county chair, after TC Langford’s five years in the full-time volunteer leadership role.
In a Zoom interview on Friday afternoon, Watson — who retired in 2015 as a director in the office of admissions at the Texas A&M College of Medicine — expressed a desire to provide inclusivity, listening and service in her role as the Democratic Party’s local leader.
“I really want to be inclusive, and I want to be a team builder across the party — and try to bring as many people into the tent, so to speak, as possible,” Watson said.
One of Watson’s first tasks as chair will be to preside over the Monday evening vote for the party’s nominee for Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner.
She said that fundraising and voter registration will be among her top priorities as she moves into the chair role exactly three months before the Nov. 3 general election.
Watson graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a BBA in accounting and from Texas A&M with a master’s in educational administration. She has one daughter, Andrea. She grew up in Midland and has been in the Bryan-College Station for the past 38 years, she said.
Watson has been the Democratic Precinct 17 chair since 2004 and has served as a volunteer deputy registrar and as an alternate election judge.
“As the tone and tenor of the country has just gone in a direction that saddens me, I kept thinking that — particularly now that I’m retired and have more time — I kept thinking, ‘What can I do?’ ” Watson said of her decision to put her name forth for the chair position.
In addition to her electoral work, she has engaged in and with a variety of civic activities and organizations, including the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, the United Way of the Brazos Valley and the Brazos Valley chapter of the NAACP.
In a Friday interview, outgoing chair Langford praised Watson and also reflected on her own five years as party chair. Langford described her time as chair as “tremendously rewarding” and also frustrating at times. She expressed gratitude for the people she has gotten to know through her time as the party’s local leader.
“The amount of work is mind-boggling. It’s been an exhausting, incrediblejourney,” Langford said.
“Wanda, with her experience and involvement in the community and Texas A&M, has all the tools at her disposal to take all that energy and that hope and build on it. I have every bit of belief that she will,” she added.
In Langford’s analysis, there are pockets of progressives in the Brazos Valley of varying ages and races doing important work, and her hope is that various groups come together in the coming weeks, months and beyond to get Democratic candidates elected.
Watson praised the Democratic candidates on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, locally and beyond, and said she will work hard to support them.
“I think that our value system will benefit the citizens of this county and statewide more so than any other group of people,” Watson said. “I think we have a broader perspective of service and representation. That’s not to say that we’re not pro-business or pro-anything else. I just think we have a sense of service across the board. I want to encourage people to join us.”