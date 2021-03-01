 Skip to main content
Walk-On’s to celebrate one-year anniversary with ribbon cutting
Walk-On's

Kitchen supervisor Amber Rogers prepares an order at Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar in College Station on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in College Station will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The restaurant opened just 16 days before dining room closures hit due to COVID-19, which canceled the original ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting  from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, and a $5,000 charity check will be presented to Zoi’s Animal Rescue.

According to a release, Walk-On’s actively employed more people during the dining room closures due to COVID-19 than any other restaurant in Bryan-College Station and among other Walk-On’s franchises.

“We felt it was the right thing to do for our team,” said Jenny Davis, franchise owner, in the release, “that those who wanted to work and met health standards, were able to do so while safely serving a community who needed us.”

On Tuesday, Walk-On’s will also begin holding a concession stand at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for Texas A&M’s home baseball games.

