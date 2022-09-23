Volunteer couple continues to help students on Texas A&M Aggie Ring Day

Glenn and Brenda Dresner have been volunteers on Aggie Ring Day for over 13 years and said they were especially grateful to be a part of the event Friday that celebrated Aggies receiving their rings at the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center.

“My favorite part about volunteering is seeing the pride that they get and the surprise on their faces when they put it on," Brenda said. "Seeing so many parents there with them and the pride that they have for their child receiving an Aggie ring is so special. They made that monumental moment happen and it shows they have come that far. Getting their ring is the first step and graduating is the next.”

Brenda received her Aggie Ring in 1969 as a “sweetheart ring” from her husband, Glenn, an Aggie from the Class of ‘69. Brenda attended Sam Houston State University while Glenn was at Texas A&M. According to the Association of Former Students, any male former student in the Class of 1972 or before who qualifies for an Aggie Ring may order his wife or mother a sweetheart ring, which is a women's replica of his ring that includes the same class year. Sweetheart rings were phased out after women gained the opportunity for full admission to Texas A&M and the right to earn their own Aggie Rings, the website states.

The couple met after graduation at their local church. Brenda was the choir director and Glenn said while he could not sing, he attended choir practice just to see her. Glenn said since they attended their 40th class reunion, they have been volunteering for Aggie Ring Day and established endowed ring scholarships for students who cannot afford their rings and for veterans.

“When they asked us to volunteer we realized we could because we were retired, and then we got hooked and we have been here every year ever since,” he said. “I love seeing the expression on their faces. I saw a T-shirt at Aggieland Outfitters that said ‘I earned my ring, nobody gave it to me,’ and that is what each of these students have done, and we tell all of them it is a gift for a lifetime.”

As volunteers they are in charge of about 100 rings and ensure each student has their correct ring, and they present it to any Aggie who may not have someone there to present it to them.

Scot Walker, assistant vice president of communications for the Association of Former Students, said they had about 200 volunteers on Friday that included faculty, staff, former students, residents and additional student volunteers.

“Obviously there is not enough association staff to serve the 40,000 people coming through this building — and this is a big logistical challenge — and without those volunteers there is no way we can pull it off,” he said Friday. “We are so grateful to people like [Glenn and Brenda]; they are here out of love, they love Aggies and how happy people are.”

Walker said seeing the Dresners each year is heartwarming because “that is what the Aggie Network is all about.”

“Aggies help Aggies; that is what we do, that is what we are legendary for," he said, "so it is not surprising that we do that because that is what we have come to expect from Aggies. But it sure is rewarding and we are so grateful. They are great human beings and I would hope that the people getting rings understand the person across the table from them is a volunteer who made a choice to be here today to help make this event happen.”

Abby Lopez, Class of ‘23, picked up her ring from Glenn and Brenda and was excited to share the moment with her family.

“It feels so surreal because of how little time I have been here. I did come here with a lot of credits and it is just two to three years fast forward and I graduate next year and it is such a short time,” she said. “I put in a lot of hard work. My family has supported me through everything.”

A biology major, Lopez said she has plans to attend medical school after graduation to pursue a career in dermatology. Abby’s mother, Leticia Lopez, said she was proud of her daughter and would support her in whatever she wants to do.

Meritt McKittrick, Class of ‘23, also received her Aggie Ring on Friday and had a large group of family present to support her.

“My whole family is Aggies. I think I am number 17 in the family to get their ring and I am very happy and proud,” she said. “This year has been a lot after getting back on campus for the first time after COVID, and getting back in the swing of things has been the biggest thing. My family and friends are the biggest support system I could ever have.”