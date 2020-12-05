Voices for Children sets fundraising goal of $25,000

Voices for Children — CASA of Brazos Valley has a high bar for its final fundraiser of the year, with hopes of raising $25,000 in the first 12 days of December.

Since 2001, the nonprofit organization has worked to improve the lives of children in the foster care system through volunteer advocacy in courts, schools and in local communities.

“We raised our goal to $25,000 this year, and we base that number off of the cost that it takes to train a volunteer and onboard them and get them ready and assign them to a child throughout the year,” said Norma Noonan, Voices for Children’s volunteer and donor relations coordinator.

In 2019, Voices for Children’s goal was just $12,000, but the group brought in $22,000, which prompted a higher goal this year with hopes of advocating for 10 additional children, Noonan said.

Voices for Children’s main goal is to recruit and train local volunteers over the age of 21 who will advocate for a child in the foster care system. Over the course of a year, volunteers mainly work with one child. Noonan said volunteers then decide what they think is best for the child and testify for them before a judge in court.

Noonan said it takes about $2,500 to train a volunteer, assign them to a child and then work the case.