Voices for Children seeks donations for annual 12 Days of Giving

Voices for Children hopes to raise $24,000 to support and advocate for children impacted by the child welfare system when its 12th annual 12 Days of Giving online fundraiser starts Thursday and runs through Dec. 12.

“The 12 Days of Giving campaign is so important to get involved in because it directly impacts these kids that are in our community," said Lauren Eckert, community and donor relations coordinator with Voices for Children. "By supporting Voices for Children you are really supporting the next generation of our community, and their donations truly help these children that are impacted by the child welfare system. Because of the donations we are able to help serve them and give them a brighter future.

“These kids have experienced a lot of loss and trauma, neglect and abuse and what we do here is really important to making sure that their future has a good path ahead. [Court-appointed special advocates] most of the time become the most constant person throughout their journey. Making sure that they have someone to talk to that knows that they are supporting them in this journey is just so important. We serve seven counties in our area in a 5,000 square-mile region in Texas.”

Eckert said the fundraiser started in 2010 as a way to honor the season of giving and an attempt to find another way to help children in foster care.

“That money will go straight to our program and will go straight into serving children in the child welfare system," Eckert said. "In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, we served about 430 children in our regions. That money goes directly to helping the program in various different ways, by helping those children [from] donations that they need like diapers, clothes and those kinds of items,” she said. “But also just helping keep our program running and by going straight towards that advocacy for those kids to our CASAs.”

Eckert said of the $24,000 goal, $12,000 of that is raised through matching funds via the online fundraiser and their campaign running through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“We ask for a few donors to match us in the community to reach our goal,” she said. “In FY 21-22, we also had 170 volunteer advocates donated almost 9,500 hours of service and drove more than 88,000 miles to ensure those needs of the children in the child welfare system were met. Those donations go directly to Voices for Children and make it possible for those advocates to continue serving those kids so well.”

In a Tuesday press release, Nancy Browning, development director for Voices for Children, emphasized the importance of their efforts through volunteers.

“The generosity of the community and the ongoing support of donation drives such as the 12 Days of Giving make it possible for Voices for Children to continue to recruit and train volunteers to work with children who are impacted by the child welfare system and have experienced loss and trauma,” Browning said.

Voices for Children serve Brazos, Burleson, Freestone, Grimes, Leon, Limestone and Madison counties. Eckert said their mission is to improve the lives of children in foster care through powerful advocacy and volunteer advocacy until each child is placed into a safe and permanent home.

“Each day of the fundraiser will focus on a ‘gift’ that advocacy can provide to the children served by the program, and will be conveyed through stories and program-related information,” she said. “The goal is to emphasize the impact that CASA volunteers make in the life of a child in foster care, and why donating to VFC makes a difference in the lives of children and families.”

Though Eckert has only been with Voices for Children for a little over a month, she said her upbringing is what really brought her to become an advocate.

“My sister, Lindsey Woods, worked with Voices for Children while I was in college and through that I was able to really volunteer, and I have always had a big heart for kids in the foster care system. I volunteered with my church group, Aggies for Christ, during college at different foster homes around the state. My mom also used to work for a CASA program, so I have a long line of nonprofit work,” Eckert said. “I really love what we do here because we have an opportunity to make a great impact in the lives of these children that are in our community, and I think that is the most important thing that we do.”

Voices for Children formed its CASA program in 2000; and the first group of volunteers completed training in July 2001 and began serving abused and neglected children in Brazos County, according to the group's website.

For more information on the program, contact Eckert at laeckert@vfcbrazos.org or call 822-9700.

To make a donation for the fundraiser or to become a matching donor, visit vfcbrazos.org/12days.

To donate and view informational stories, visit facebook.com/vfcbrazos; instagram.com/vfcbrazos; and twitter.com/vfcbrazos.

Upcoming events include the Voices for Children's Holiday Toy Drive, where people can sign up to shop for kids for Christmas, and the Wine and Wassail event on Dec. 10 in Downtown Bryan. For more information, visit vfcbrazos.org/holidaytoydrive and vfcbrazos.org/sipshop22.