While growing up, Bryan High School junior Darrel Mosley said his family cooked and ate plenty of barbecue.

But competition-style barbecue is a whole other thing.

“What I’m normally used to is you just throw ribs on the grill, do any type of rub,” Mosley said. “But with the competition you have to make sure everything looks presentable; everything needs to be neat.”

This marks the inaugural year that Bryan's BBQ Competition Team, the "Viking Pit Smokers," is preparing for the Regional High School BBQ League Qualifier — hosted by the National High School BBQ Association — on Friday, April 21 at Waco Connally High School.

The team of five students includes seniors William Lafon, Christopher Garcia and Colin Tennell and juniors Mosley and Mason Hull. Career and Technical Education Teacher Brad Dees and Culinary Arts and CTE Teacher Josh Neubauer are the team’s coaches.

Leading up to the competition, the Viking Pit Smokers have been practicing by mirroring the competition setup.

“We practice it basically like the competition is set up,” Dees said. “They have several hours throughout the day where they turn in each food item.”

The five food items include sopapilla cheesecake baked in a dutch oven, pork chops, skirt steak, half a chicken and St. Louis spare ribs.

In what has become a well-oiled machine, each of the five team members has a designated role and has been training to make the process as smooth as possible since they will be judged on things such as taste, flavor, presentation, setup and even the cleanliness of their station.

“They all just kind of work together, each kind of has their own individual job,” Dees said. “One of them works the grill, one of them works the smoker side, a couple of them help with dessert and then we have five different menu items that they’re competing in.”

A unique addition is that welding students from the high school made the barbecue pit the Viking Pit Smokers are practicing on and will use for the competition.

While the team is comprised of students from the Bryan High School Culinary Program, Dees said the BBQ Competition Team is a brand new venture that has taught his students valuable lessons.

“It’s a part of being a team/teamwork” he said. “They’re learning how to barbecue, they’re learning how to grill, they’re learning different cooking techniques, they’re leaning timing and scheduling.”

In practice, Dees and Neubauer have been helping the team work through the timelines, forming a plan for each meat and overseeing their experiments with different rubs, brines and marinades.

“We’re nervous, but we’re excited,” Dees said. “We feel like we have some great food to put out there, some different varieties of things that maybe the judges won’t be expecting. We’re confident in what we have.”

As a culinary student, Mosley said Dees asked him to be a part of the BBQ Competition Team and he was hesitant to jump into something he had never done before.

“But I knew Chef Dees, and I knew he wouldn’t do anything that wasn’t for my benefit, so I decided to do it,” Mosley said.

Teams have a time limit in competition. With only an hour to prepare each item, Mosley said the team has to have the temperatures and time it takes to cook the meat down to a science.

Mosley and his teammates have worked hard to perfect their dishes and presentation. With ribs being his favorite dish to prepare, Mosley is looking forward to doing so at the competition.

The top 10 from the regional competition will advance to the state championship at Burnet High School on Saturday, May 6.

“We’re looking forward to getting there, doing the competition and seeing what it’s all about,” Dees said. “Hopefully we can get a place in this regional meet and make it to the state competition.”