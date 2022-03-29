Vets, community gather for Vietnam remembrance ceremony

Almost 60 years following the onset of the United States' direct involvement in the Vietnam War, members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 937 gathered Tuesday at the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Downtown Bryan to honor those who served.

The ceremony on National Vietnam War Veterans Day featured speeches from Gerry Hince, former president of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), Marine and Vietnam War veteran Larry Johnson, and former Bryan Councilman and Vietnam War veteran Mike Southerland, who served as a helicopter pilot in the Army. A wreath from Wreaths Across America was presented in front of the center monument that lists the names of the Brazos Valley residents who gave their lives during the war.

In 1972, then-President Richard Nixon named March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day and since then former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump solidified the importance of that date, Hince said. It is a day of remembrance and a day that people in Bryan-College Station can stop and say thank you to those who served, Hince said.

“The beautiful thing about Vietnam veterans is we all remember — not everybody went, I did not go — but when you look at them all you got a Marine, an Army pilot, you got infantry men, there’s all kinds of great folks,” Hince said.

Southerland said there are still Vietnam veterans suffering from the war whether it’s from PTSD or the aftereffects of toxic materials such as Agent Orange. Southerland, 75, said he battled cancer for three years, something he attributed to his time in Vietnam.

“We need to continue making sure people understand that we care about them and want them to be taken care of, and we want them to be taken care of just like how we honor the people that died on the battlefield,” Southerland said. “We have to have a continuing spirit of thanking just like we’re doing here today.”

Though the war ended nearly 50 years ago, it isn’t over for a lot of Vietnam War veterans. One of Johnson’s best friends who served alongside him committed suicide because he could longer deal with the everlasting war, Johnson said. Prior to retirement, Johnson said he was a workaholic but now he struggles thinking about the friend that he lost.

“There are still veterans committing suicide every day. They can’t deal with the war anymore even though it’s already ended. Most of us are still there every day,” Johnson said. “It seems the Veterans Administration isn’t putting enough emphasis on counseling.”

Vietnam War veteran John Hince, former president of the VVA, said the vast majority of those who served in Vietnam were just average men and woman with some choosing to volunteer while others were drafted.

“Those that served are the kinds of people who may not agree with the war, the politics, the president, they may not agree with the officer above them, but they’re disciplined," John Hince said, "and I think they’re proud to be Americans and I think they may say to themselves, 'I’m not sure why we’re doing it, but my country needs me so I’m going to go.' I hope we see more of that.”

Even when the time comes when every member of the VVA has died, John Hince hopes others can come to the memorial to salute and pay their respects.

“I hope the family members of those names that are on that wall from the seven counties of Brazos Valley stop by once in a while and just read the name, say a prayer, and if they’re a veteran render a salute," he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.