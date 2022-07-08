Utilities urges water conservation amid ongoing heat

With extremely hot temperatures forecast for the week, Bryan-College Station utility companies recommend citizens cut back on their water consumption.

Since June, local temperatures have reached triple digits multiple times and little rain has left many residents relying on sprinkler systems to keep their yards alive.

Jennifer Nations, the water resource coordinator for College Station, said yards often don’t need as much water as people think.

“The first thing is to look at your landscape and determine if it needs water,” Nations said. “So try to drive a screwdriver into the soil and if you can’t drive the screwdriver into the soil then it needs moisture.”

Nations said that overwatering lawns can lead to it becoming even more susceptible to dry conditions.

“If you’re watering more often, but for a shorter amount of time, your grassroots will be shorter and so your lawn is going to look worse than if you water deeply once or twice a week,” she said.

The best way to water your lawn is through a process called “cycle and soak,” Nations said.

“Instead of watering for 30 minutes continuously, you water for 10 minutes and then wait a little bit and then water for 10 minutes and it lets the water really, really soak into the soil versus running off,” Nations said.

When watering, Nations said it’s best to not do it during the day when evaporation is at its highest, making it less efficient.

The reason for the recent recommendations is because daily consumption has gone up drastically, Nations said.

“We are running right around 23 million gallons per day, which is pretty high,” she said. “We’ve been doing that since June, it’s almost mid-July now and we still have August to get through.”

Kent Watson, the general manager for Wickson Creek Special Utility District, said they implemented the first stage of their drought contingency plan on June 24.

“If you’re at 90% of capacity for three consecutive days, then it’s triggered at that point and customers are requested to voluntarily conserve water,” Watson said.

Wickson Creek, which distributes water along the east side of Bryan, has a capacity that is set by how much they pump from the aquifers each day, according to Watson.

“In our case, once we reach to about that three million gallons a day, then that’s our capacity,” he said. “The increase in water demand goes right along with the high temperature.”

Watson said that when they first recommended the restriction, residents seemed to abide by it.

“They’ve really cut back at certain times and the first three or four days after we enacted it, we could tell that we had achieved that 10% [reduction] which is great,” he said.

As of Friday, Watson said they are currently at 85% capacity, good enough to keep them from entering stage two of the drought contingency plan.

“Stage two is triggered when we reach the system capacity for three consecutive days and our net storage is continually decreasing,” Watson said.

Not all local water utility companies are currently under a contingency plan, however, and Kristen Wagener, the communications director for the Bryan Public Works Department, said they do not expect to implement one.

“We are always asking people to conserve water, but we are not under any sort of water restrictions,” she said. “We don’t anticipate being so.”

Watson said he is glad citizens are understanding of the circumstances.

“I appreciate the public working with us on implementing stage one and I appreciate the considerations and the reduction that they’ve accomplished so far,” he said.

Nations said another way to stop excessive water waste is to look for leaks and call the utility dispatch number at 855-528-4278 24 hours a day.