UPDATE: Missing College Station girl found in Oklahoma

UPDATE: According to College Station police, Maranda Nicole Nichols and her 3-year-old daughter were located Thursday evening in Oklahoma. As of 9 p.m., medical staff was evaluating the child. No further information was immediately released.
An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for 3-year-old College Station girl, Adeline Paige Welch, who has been missing since Wednesday night.
College Station police are looking for Maranda Nicole Nichols, a 30-year-old woman who was last seen with Welch around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail in College Station.
Nichols and Welch are believed to be in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with a Texas license plate MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker on the back window. College Station police said their possible last known location was very early Thursday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Police said Nichols doesn't have full legal custody of Welch, who suffers from medical conditions that place her in danger of death or serious bodily injury. Life sustaining medical equipment and medication Welch requires were at the residence in the 1500 block of Holleman Drive in College Station.
Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 764-3600.