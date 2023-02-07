Audiences love Agatha Christie's stage mystery "The Mousetrap" so much that it has had the longest run of any play in the world.

For some 29,000 performances, audiences have flocked to London's West End to see the play, which ran continuously from 1952 through March 2020, when COVID-19 did the unthinkable and shut down the production.

"The Mousetrap" reopened on May 17, 2021, and continues to thrill London audiences to this day.

Christie didn't give the play much hope, saying in her autobiography she thought it might run 14 months or so.

While it might be nice to fly to London just to see "The Mousetrap," that's a rather costly trip.

Instead, area audiences only have to drive to Brenham to see the murder mystery at Unity Theatre, starting Thursday night and running through Feb. 26.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $28 and $15 for students, available online at tickets.unitybrenham.org or by calling the box office at 979-830-8358.

"The Mousetrap" has a long, but hardly mysterious, history. Christie, then at the height of her popularity, wrote a short radio play entitled "Three Blind Mice" as a birthday gift for Mary, the queen consort of King George V and mother of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

So popular was the radio production that Christie turned it into a short story — with the instruction that it not be published in Great Britain until after its run in London's West End came to a close. It still has not been published in Great Britain, although it has appeared in the United States and elsewhere.

"The Mousetrap" is set in a remote English manor, where seven strangers are snowed in. A police sergeant arrives and the guests reveal their sordid pasts — and along the way start to die. The end reveals a twist that audiences have been asked never to reveal.

Unity Theatre is located at 300 Church Street in downtown Brenham.