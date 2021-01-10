 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unity Theatre suspends ‘Butler’
0 comments

Unity Theatre suspends ‘Butler’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Unity Theatre in Brenham has postponed its upcoming production of Ben Butler by Richard Strand due to coronavirus restrictions. The play was to be presented Feb. 4-21.

Kate Revnell-Smith, executive artistic director of Unity Theatre, will direct the production and said Ben Butler will be the first show produced when the theater is able to reopen.

“I am very excited to direct Ben Butler, but with the rehearsals scheduled to begin this week, I cannot in good conscience proceed at this point,” she said. “The increase in COVID-19 numbers county, state and nationwide have made it clear that I must wait until a safer time.”

In addition to presenting the show live at some point in the future, Revnell-Smith said she has obtained the digital rights to the play and will provide an online showing for patrons not comfortable with being inside the theater.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Aggies develop sanitary, hands-free door opener
Latest Headlines

Aggies develop sanitary, hands-free door opener

The curved product allows a person to use the top of their foot to open a door with ease. It took several months for the Aggies to get their product on the market, but SanitaryPull went on sale at the beginning of December on the group’s website and Amazon.

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 19
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 19

A Bryan man accused of assaulting a woman multiple times and a College Station man who was arrested in September after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting another person were among 19 people indicted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert