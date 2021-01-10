Unity Theatre suspends ‘Butler’

Unity Theatre in Brenham has postponed its upcoming production of Ben Butler by Richard Strand due to coronavirus restrictions. The play was to be presented Feb. 4-21.

Kate Revnell-Smith, executive artistic director of Unity Theatre, will direct the production and said Ben Butler will be the first show produced when the theater is able to reopen.

“I am very excited to direct Ben Butler, but with the rehearsals scheduled to begin this week, I cannot in good conscience proceed at this point,” she said. “The increase in COVID-19 numbers county, state and nationwide have made it clear that I must wait until a safer time.”

In addition to presenting the show live at some point in the future, Revnell-Smith said she has obtained the digital rights to the play and will provide an online showing for patrons not comfortable with being inside the theater.