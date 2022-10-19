Unity Theatre opens 'Every Brilliant Thing' for two weekends

Life should be full of fun when you are 6, but for one child at the center of "Every Brilliant Thing," life can be a challenge.

Mom is in the hospital for doing "something stupid," according to her dad. To cope, the child begins to write down everything that is brilliant in her world, a list that soon takes on a life of its own.

"Every Brilliant Thing" is a one-person play by Duncan MacMillan with Johnny Donahue. It is the next studio production at Unity Theatre in downtown Brenham, opening Thursday night.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. — the new matinee time — through Oct. 30.

Tickets are $25, $15 for students. Tickets for tonight's preview are $19 and are available at the theater box office at 300 Church St. in Brenham. They also are available online at tickets.unitybrenham.org or by phone at (979) 830-8358.

Although "Every Brilliant Thing" is a play about the effects of depression, it also is about the resilience of the human spirit and the ability to find joy in simple things in life.

'Cleopatra Boy' debuts at Texas A&M

An original play that uses the story of Cleopatra to show how women, LGBTQ individuals and people of color can lose their power to the dominance of white men — thus leading to misrepresentations of their life histories — comes to Texas A&M on Thursday night.

"Cleopatra Boy" will be presented by the Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. at Rudder Theatre.

Tickets are $12, $5 for students, available at the MSC Box Office or online at boxoffice.tamu.edu.

The ensemble A Host of People will combine dance, music and spoken word to show how the story of the Egyptian queen has been transformed and fictionalized over the centuries.

The "Cleopatra Boy" website says, "A theatrical thought experiment that is part pageant, part courtroom drama, the audience will shape-shift from spectators, to community members, to witnesses as the piece collectively addresses the injustice of losing control of our own narratives in order to rethink and remake history."