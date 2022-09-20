Unity Theatre in Brenham to open 'Crimes of the Heart'

Unity Theatre in Brenham opens its 2022-23 season Thursday night with "Crimes of the Heart," the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Beth Henley.

Performances through Oct. 9 are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays — an earlier start time for matinees than in previous seasons.

Tickets are $28 and $15 for students. They are available at the theatre box office at 300 Church St., online at tickets.unitybrenham.org or by phone at 979-830-8358. All seats are reserved.

"Crimes of the Heart," which was nominated for a Best Play Tony, revolves around the Magrath women, three sisters who gather at Old Granddaddy's house after one of them, Babe, shoots her abusive husband. Old resentments surface as the three sisters relive their old hardships.

"Crimes of the Heart" is one of several dark comedies set in the Deep South.