Unity for its own sake not enough to bring us together

An inclusive, peaceable world house is the embodiment of Jesus’ prayer, that they may all be one. And the “somehow,” the means of reaching that oneness, was proposed by the study’s facilitator, the Rev. Eleanor Colvin, pastor of First United Methodist Church of College Station. Colvin suggested that to establish an inclusive, peaceable world house, we must lament, repent and repair. To reach the vision of faith, hope and love, we must take up the mission of lamenting the sinful injustices of our past, repenting from the hateful ideologies that caused and allowed them to happen and working to repair the damage done by them. By this vision and mission, we may all be one.

Take, for example, this overlooked historical moment. On April 16, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill emancipating enslaved people in Washington, D.C. However, to ease the slaveowners’ pain, the government then paid those loyal to the Union up to $300 for every enslaved person freed; $8,000 in today’s money given in reparations not to enslaved African Americans, but to those upset that they could no longer enslave them.