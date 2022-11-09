United Way of the Brazos Valley's Ride2Health is racing to success

More than a year after winning a $25,000 grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist, the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s rideshare program, Ride2Health, is racing to success.

Since its official launch in February 2022, Ride2Health has partnered with five local organizations, has around 15 volunteer drivers and over 40 clients who are registered for non-emergency medical transportation.

The five organizations include the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, Health for All, HealthPoint, MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley and The Prenatal Clinic. The Brazos County Health Resource Center is also on board when rides are needed.

Liz Dickey, executive director of Health for All, shared how Ride2Health has benefitted the organization.

“Before this partnership with United Way, the number one reason for missed medical appointments was a lack of transportation. That has also been one of the top three unmet needs in every health assessment of the Brazos Valley,” Dickey said. “Finally, we have a real solution that can eliminate barriers for patients to access vital medical care. It has the potential to move the needle and hugely impact this community's health.”

It is important to note that Ride2Health is currently available only for patients of these five agencies, said Peggy Goss, vice president of community impact for United Way of the Brazos Valley. The goal is to expand this program to the local hospital systems and add more agencies; however, United Way needs more volunteers to do so, she said.

“That’s one of our limitations … we really want to expand this program, but we have such a small volunteer pool, so what we’re really trying to focus on in terms of expanding this program and making it more efficient is kind of two things,” said Emma Wright, program specialist for United Way of the Brazos Valley. “One: get more volunteers. Two: get more volunteers who are reliable.”

Because many of the volunteer drivers are Texas A&M students, the program’s volunteer pool gets diminished when they go home for holidays or summer break.

“People still have medical appointments during summer break and winter break, so, suddenly, we have only five volunteers, and not all five can give rides for various reasons even during breaks,” Wright said.

Regarding this need, Goss said Ride2Health is still a young program and has room for growth. The impact of Ride2Health is evident, and Wright relayed what it means to United Way and the community.

“It means helping us fulfill our mission, which is helping every single person in the Brazos Valley,” Wright said. “It means extending our influence as much as we can to improve the quality of life in this area, especially for people in need; that’s who we target, that’s who we want to help, and this is one step closer to getting that goal and fulfilling that mission.”

Dickey has witnessed this influence firsthand.

“Our neighbors now have a better shot at a happy and healthy life,” Dickey said. “That's a huge deal, and I could not be prouder to be a part of it.”

How to volunteer

To volunteer for Ride2Health, visit uwbv.org/ride2health. Potential volunteers will be required to submit a background check, provide proof of a current driver’s license and full coverage insurance and agree to monthly vehicle reports. Once approved, drivers maintain flexible schedules, as they only sign up for one-way trips, Wright said.

This allows volunteer drivers to pick someone up for an appointment, drop them off and be on their way. Following the appointment, another driver will pick the client up and drive them home.

How to register

If you are in need of transportation to and from your appointments, call your health care agency and they will walk you through the qualifying steps and register you for the Ride2Health program, Wright said. Once approved for the program, you or the organization will be able to submit a ride request for your next appointment.

“Often, since the health care agencies help them set up an account, the health care agencies also help them request rides,” Wright said. “That’s the case with a lot of clients; they don’t have internet access at home, so if they go home after their appointment, how are they going to request their next ride?”

Following this step, both you and your driver(s) will receive a text and email confirming the date and time. These messages will include both phone numbers in case one of you needs to be reached, Goss said.

To learn more about Ride2Health, visit ride2health.org or uwbv.org.