United Way of the Brazos Valley received $35,000 in grant funding from Texas Mutual for health and wellness initiatives, strengthening the early childhood education system and providing holistic wraparound support for clients.

Recipients of the grant are selected based on their demonstration of improving the health and wellness of Texas workers and their families.

The grant is a part of the $4.1 million in grants that Texas Mutual awarded to 62 nonprofit organizations across the state. The grants are provided through Texas Mutual’s Request for Proposal (RFP) initiative which is focused on generational learning.

The company will distribute an additional $4 million in grants focusing on workforce development to Texas nonprofit organizations through its second RFP. Applications for these grants will open at 8 a.m. Aug. 21 and at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 29.