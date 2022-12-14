United Way of the Brazos Valley donates over 10,000 books to local schools

United Way of the Brazos Valley hosted four book giveaways at local schools this month to donate over 10,000 books and 2,000 blankets through its Books and a Blanket program.

The UWBV team worked hard to oversee four Books and a Blanket deliveries at Caldwell Elementary in Caldwell, Kemp-Carver Elementary in Bryan, John C. Webb Elementary in Navasota and Hearne Elementary in Hearne the past two weeks.

Emma Wright, program specialist for UWBV, said every student who signed up for Books and Blanket received five books and one blanket. UWBV takes the list of participants and categorizes their book donations by age and reading level.

Most of the book donations came from Half Price Books on University Drive, as well as book dropoffs at the UWBV office and three book donation locations at local Blue Baker restaurants, Wright said.

As a special treat, one school is chosen to receive handmade quilts instead of blankets every year. The quilts are made by Charles Gilreath and his quilter’s group, Wright said, and blankets are donated by the community.

Amazon is also a supporter of Books and a Blanket and sponsored blankets donated to John C. Webb Elementary on Wednesday and Kemp-Carver Elementary the previous Wednesday, the UWBV's Facebook site said.

This year, Hearne Elementary School was selected to receive quilts and 2,075 books. Wright said these deliveries help fulfill United Way’s mission.

“We fight for the health, education, financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley, so this fulfills the education part,” Wright said. “I think every book that we give away means we want you to read, and we want you to not just read, but we want you to love reading and have a passion for it because you’re going to get so much farther in life if you do.”

Kendrick Dunn is a physical education teacher at Hearne Elementary and coaches sports at the high school level. When he saw the United Way team unloading the books and quilts, he said he asked a few of his sixth grade students to lend a helping hand.

“That’s what I harp on with the kids, you know, if you see somebody that needs some assistance, just reach out and help,” Dunn said. “I look at society as you get out what you put in, so if you notice somebody that needs some help and you reach out and lend a hand, you never know what might come back around for you when you need some help one day.”

Having grown up in Hearne and worked for the district for seven years, Dunn said he appreciates seeing United Way’s contributions every year. He said he has even incorporated Books and a Blanket in his P.E. classes by asking his students to grab their blankets and read for a bit.

“The kids love it,” Dunn said.

UWBV took over operations for the local nonprofit Books for a Blanket in May and is carrying on its tradition of contributing educational materials to children in need. These book giveaways are the first steps toward integrating Books and a Blanket into the UWBV’s Early Literacy Program, according to Peggi Goss, interim president and CEO of UWBV.

“We believe that children, the more that they have access to books, the better their education level will be,” Goss told the Eagle in November. “We believe in the mission of Books and a Blanket because their mission was the same as ours when it comes to early literacy; we want to make sure that if children want books, [they’ll] have books and are engaged with those books and learning continually as they go through their educational process.”

Kat Gammon, interim vice president of community impact for UWBV, said the Early Literacy Program is special for everyone involved. In addition to Books and a Blanket, she said UWBV has programs such as Book Bash and Baby Bundles to provide educational materials to children of all ages throughout the Brazos Valley.

“Two-thirds of children living in poverty grow up without any books in the home and so when they hit kindergarten they’re not as ready as some of their peers who do, so we’re trying to fight that statistic with books,” Gammon said.

UWBV’s final Jingle Book Bash of December is being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The United Way team will be handing out free books at Post Oak Mall near Santa in the JC Penney courtyard.

To learn more about the UWBV’s Early Literacy program, visit uwbv.org/early-literacy-program/.