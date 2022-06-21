United Way of the Brazos Valley assembles baby bundles for newborns

Board members and volunteers of the United Way of the Brazos Valley are welcoming newborn babies in the Brazos Valley by gifting them a baby bundle at the hospital through their Early Literacy program.

The baby bundle includes a tote of children’s books, a toy and resource information for the child and their guardian, according to Alison Prince, president and CEO of the organization.

“When we started this program in 2016, I was a new mom and I received things at the hospital that were [essential] like diapers, things to wash the baby, formula and other things to keep the baby alive,” she said. “But the hospitals don’t necessarily give you anything to support the baby’s learning. So we thought what if we gave something complimentary that is in literacy? We have had volunteers and board members whose spouses have gotten a baby bundle, and I think people love it. It just kind of says the community is there and they care.”

On Tuesday afternoon, 10 volunteers and United Way board members gathered in Bryan to assemble 400 baby bundles. In total, they plan to assemble 4,000 baby bundles and deliver them to area hospitals each month to be gifted to newborns.

The hospitals receiving bundles include St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital and Baylor, Scott & White in Bryan-College Station and Brenham, Prince said.

Since the program began, United Way has strived to ensure every newborn in the Brazos Valley is gifted a baby bundle, and by the end of July they will have gifted 20,000 bundles, Prince said. In their research, they found that 4,000 babies are born in the Brazos Valley every year.

“This is our kickoff to our Summer Days of Action, and throughout the next two months we will have 10 days where volunteers will come and assemble 400 of our baby bundles,” she said. “A baby bundle is a tote that has two books, a developmental toy and an envelope of resources, community information and development resources for children and for the parents. All of these are given out at hospitals when the baby is born with their very first books. We are encouraging parents to read to their kids as early as possible.”

In 2015, United Way conducted a community assessment, Prince said, and one of the statistics it noticed was nationally two-thirds of children living in poverty, grow up in homes without books, which ultimately led to the decision to create baby bundles.

“If kids are starting school, without books at home, what is the likelihood they are going to be at the same level as their peers? And if they start behind, they stay behind and they struggle with their peers all the way through,” she said. “We settled on the one thing that pretty much every child experiences the same, birth. At birth is the one time, the one equalizing moment that we can set every child up at that moment on the same foot. Regardless of socioeconomic status, race, where they live, what their family structure is like; we can give every child at least one book and then we can continue to support them going forward.”

Bea Saba, a United Way board member, said this is her first year participating in the baby bundle assembly and noted this is also the first year the organization was able to fund two books rather than one.

“This is a great opportunity to volunteer with the community especially when it comes to babies," she said at the assembly gathering. "This is their first book they are ever going to see or listen to as a parent or guardian reads to them. It is a great opportunity to be able to provide them with their first book and that is a way to start. A lot of parents don’t understand the importance of reading from an early age and this is sort of an educational piece that allows them to see how important it is to speak to your child; and how reading to them makes a big difference and something they can look forward to in having their first few books. This is a great way for them to start their own library.”

John Paci, an agency representative with the United Way board of directors, is in his first year being part of the baby bundling.

“I was picturing it as I was packaging them, all the different items that were going in, and thinking ‘Wow, this would have been so cool to have as a baby, as a parent,’” he said. “To see the action and the outcome that these bundles will have in the hands of these parents for their babies — and for themselves, too, because there are plenty of items with community information and resources packaged in there, is really beautiful to be a part of.”

Volunteers are always needed at United Way, Prince said. For more information call 696-4483, or visit uwbv.org.

