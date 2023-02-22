The Bryan-College Station Ukrainian community is hosting Ukraine Unbreakable, an event honoring the resilience of the Ukrainian people. Following one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, community members and supporters are invited to this free event that will include presentations and cultural displays.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Texas A&M University’s Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology Building (496 Olsen Blvd.) in room 106.

According to a press release, a group from Austin will be doing a poetry reading. Lena Denman, director of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation, will lead a presentation on the work accomplished by the foundation, including sending medical supplies and equipment to hospitals in Ukraine, and plans for further assistance.

Additional presentations will include music by local artists, a craft sale and cultural exposition and video reporting made by two Aggies living in Kyiv, Ukraine, according to Elena Kolomiets, technical laboratory coordinator for the Texas A&M PLPM Department.

The B-CS community has welcomed several Ukrainian families as a result of the Uniting for Ukraine program wherein Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members are welcomed into the U.S. for a two-year period, the press release said. One of whom was Natalya Kolomiyets, vice president of the Ukrainian Club at Texas A&M, who was awarded a scholarship to Texas A&M and offered housing by the university. Kolomiyets will deliver a speech entitled “War in Ukraine through the eyes of an Aggie,” on Saturday.

In line with this event, the Ukrainian Club at Texas A&M will gain university recognition on March 6 to become an official student organization. The club will promote and assist the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation’s efforts to support Ukraine, Kolomiets said.