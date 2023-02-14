As of Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor will start construction of the raised medians along Texas Avenue between Texas 21 to University Drive (F.M. 60). Construction will begin at F.M. 60 and continue to move north.

Bobby Colwell, the public information officer for the Bryan District of the Texas Department of Transportation, said TxDOT’s contractor also will be removing traffic signals at Oak Street and 26th Street; and will be adding new traffic signals at Mitchell Street and 27th Street.

“TxDOT and their contractor ask for the public’s patience during this work. Please watch for traffic control, workers and equipment in the roadways, and obey all messages,” Colwell said in a statement. “This project is contracted to Brazos Paving, Inc. for $5.28 million and is expected to be complete this summer.”

For more information, contact Collwell via email at Bobby.Colwell@txdot.gov or call 778-9764.