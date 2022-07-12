TxDOT proposes expansion of Texas 6

The Texas Department of Transportation has included in its provisional 10-year plan to expand Texas 6 within the city limits of Bryan and College Station.

The 2023 Unified Transportation Program, released by TxDOT on May 8, includes proposals for 24 road construction projects throughout the Bryan District, which includes Brazos, Freestone, Leon, Madison, Milam, Roberson, Walker and Washington counties.

One of the proposed improvements, the expansion of an 11.5-mile stretch of Texas 6, from Texas 21 to William D. Fitch Parkway, will cost an estimated $270,272,552 and be split into two phases, according to the TxDOT proposal.

The proposal is preliminary and open for public comment until Aug. 8. Input on the subject can be submitted through the TxDOT website.

According to a TxDOT presentation given on the proposed project, the first phase of construction would begin sometime in 2023 and would add two new lanes, for a total of three in each direction. The second phase of the project would begin in 2025 and entail improving the access roads, intersections and on-ramps along the 11.5 miles of highway.

Bob Colwell, the public information officer for the TxDOT-Bryan District, said public comments are imperative in finding out where to distribute the region's designated funds.

“We’re looking at the most congested areas and what we can do to always improve those areas,” Colwell said. “State Highway 6 is our most congested area in Bryan-College Station.”

The TxDOT presentation stated that congestion has led to a higher number of collisions with 1,699 crashes and nine fatalities from 2014 to 2018. The leading factor among these wrecks was speeding, according to the presentation.

Besides adding a new lane to each flow of traffic, Colwell said the current proposal for phase one would add collector-distributor lanes between Texas 6 and the existing frontage road on either side. These collector-distributor lanes better control traffic entering and exiting on-ramps by acting as a mediator between the highway and the frontage road, Colwell said.

If approved, Colwell said the estimated price of the project may have increased by the time construction begins.

“The census is a preliminary agreement, it may not be the actual funding that we get — we may need more funds,” Colwell said. “Especially in this day in age as inflation increases the cost, the project will probably increase as well … your materials and everything gets higher and higher every day.”

Jason Schubert, the transportation planning coordinator for the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Plaining Organization, said funding for the project is split into two categories.

“It’s actually state and federal funds that are programmed by the state,” he said. “They’re allocated to the MPOs to determine how they want to spend that funding.”

Schubert said the Bryan-College Station MPO distributes its funds and determines the priority of projects based on data and public comment.

“Under federal law we’re required to come up with a data-driven process to determine which projects are highest priority,” Schubert said. “We actually used a program called Decision Lens, where we input all different kinds of transportation data and, based on the data we put in there, it comes up with a score for each one of the projects.”

The MPO then goes to the public with that information to confirm whether or not the data corresponds to the actual needs of the people, Schubert said.

“The public comments we received were basically, 'You've got your priorities in order [and] we agree on them,’” Schubert said. “‘We just wish that we could get the Bush-Wellborn project funded.’”

The intersection of George Bush Drive and Welborn Road also was mentioned for the first time in the 2023 Unified Transportation Program with an estimated cost of $60 million to move the intersection below the train tracks. However, Schubert said the current estimate is 10 years old and the current TxDOT proposal has it planned to begin anywhere between 2027 and 2032.

Debbie Albert, an associate research engineer at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, said the addition of two highway lanes and the collector-distributor lanes would reduce congestion drastically.

“Highway 6 is a very important corridor, both locally for the people of Bryan-College Station, and for being able to move around and through our community,” Albert said. “It’s also an important connector for through traffic as well as freight traffic.”

Albert said that if the project is approved, contractors should being trying their best to limit construction's impact on traffic.

“I believe that the work is going to be done in the median area and so there’s the ability to try and maintain as many lanes as possible during that construction,” Albert said. “There’s a lot of construction that’s going on over the summer months, because there aren’t as many students in the area so you try and work with the seasonal variations … to minimize the impact to the traveling public.”