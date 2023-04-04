The Texas Department of Transportation held an open house Tuesday night at Legends Event Center to hear the Bryan-College Station community’s input on transportation.

While it was a night to share the department’s development of a statewide long-range transportation plan, known as Connecting Texas 2050, the open house was also an opportunity for the community to voice local transportation needs, wants and concerns.

“We’re asking people for their visions, their goals and their needs for transportation,” Bob Colwell, public information officer for TxDOT’s Bryan District, said. “We wanted to hear everyone’s opinion, and we wanted to see what the people of Texas have to say, so that’s the reason that we’re doing this because safety is our top priority, but getting public input and being good neighbors is a pretty high second.”

With TxDOT representatives scattered throughout the banquet hall, Colwell said events such as the open house are a great opportunity for both the department to gain firsthand knowledge of the community’s needs and for the community to understand how TxDOT is working to meet them. The department will host 25 open houses this year (13 in the spring with the remaining 12 in the fall) in addition to virtual public meetings to provide all of Texas with the same information and opportunities.

“We want to continue on doing what we can and being good neighbors and good stewards of the taxpayers’ money and getting people from point A to point B as safely as possible,” Colwell said.

Bryan’s Rafael Pena heard about Tuesday’s event on Twitter and said he was eager to learn TxDOT’s plans as well as voice his opinion on local transportation needs. As a Tesla driver, Pena said the area only has one Tesla Supercharger, which can charge a car for up to 200 miles in 15 minutes, Tesla’s website said.

“I think it would behoove the state to invest more in energy infrastructure and improvements,” Pena said.

As an employee of the Bryan Post Office, Pena said that before they make the transition to electric mail vehicles, the infrastructure must be built to sustain those advancements.

“You have different chargers that take like eight hours to charge, and that’s not going to do anybody any favors,” Pena said. “So we need more Superchargers or something that’s the same.”

Pena also said he would like to see more grass between divided highways.

“When I’m driving out of town, I see two lanes with one direction this way, one direction that way, and that’s not really safe,” Pena said. “I’d much rather there be something in between it.”

When asked why it is important for state departments to open the floor for community input, Pena said change starts with community.

“I just want to make sure my voice is heard so that I at least helped contribute to it,” he said.

On a message board, attendees were able to write down what transportation improvements they would like to see. Some mentioned the preservation of an efficient flow of traffic, while others wrote about the need for more public transit options and pedestrian improvements.

Armando Paredes moved to Bryan two years ago and said he does not have a single complaint where transportation is concerned. Noting that he does not use public transportation and moved from a large city, he said things could be worse.

“If I’m being honest with you, to me it looks pretty good,” Paredes said. “I don’t have any issues with any transportation at all.”

On a larger scale, TxDOT is seeking to take a proactive approach by preparing the state for its inevitable growth through Connecting Texas 2050.

“With population growth projected to nearly double by 2050 and technological innovations reimagining how we move, Texas needs a plan to guide TxDOT into the future,” TxDOT’s website said. “With public input and technical studies, TxDOT will establish the vision, objectives, performance measures and strategic recommendations to address the safety, reliability and resiliency of the state’s transportation system from now through 2050.”

This urges the department to consider all potential impacts that growth could have on transportation in Texas.

“Additional key factors include emerging technologies that may become available could improve safety, sustainability and reliability. In addition, rural communities and growing suburban areas may result in the need for enhanced mobility options to improve access to jobs, goods and services,” TxDOT’s website said. “Also, disruptions and diversified supply chains could require the need for more efficient and reliable movement of all modes of freight, such as by water, air, on the road, and by rail. And finally, continued economic growth and shifts could place greater demands on the future transportation system.”

Following the fall meetings, TxDOT plans to have the priority needs identified in order to make strategic recommendations.

“The Connecting Texas 2050 plan will be presented at a statewide public hearing in the spring of 2024 and then submitted to the Texas Transportation Commission for adoption following consideration of public feedback and any resulting revisions,” the department’s website said. “The plan will result in integrated statewide and corridor planning implementation for all modes.”

To learn more about TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan, go to ConnectingTexas2050.com.