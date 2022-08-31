TxDOT announces 2023 $85 billion Unified Transportation Program, $2.2 billion toward Brazos Valley

The Brazos Valley will receive $2.2 billion for 17 road construction projects under a revised 10-year funding plan announced by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

Of the 17 projects, seven projects will be geared toward roadways in Bryan-College Station, according to Bob Colwell, the public information officer for the TxDOT-Bryan District.

The 17 projects are spread across the Brazos Valley, which includes Brazos, Freestone, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Washington counties.

The Brazos Valley projects are part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 $85 billion Unified Transportation Program.

“We set a record this year with $85 billion going across the state of Texas and we are proud. The state continues to grow as we have more and more people coming to the state of Texas every day, and that is the reason we are proud,” he said.

“We take care of over 800,000 miles of roadway and we are building more each day. We are just trying to keep people moving from point A to point B as safely as possible. We are very thankful for the money that we received.”

During July, TxDOT sought input from Bryan-College Station residents to identify high priority projects. One of the top two priority projects involve to Texas 6 through the two cities and the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road in College Station, he said.

The widening of Texas 6 could take three to four years and will go out to bid in 2024 and is projected to cost $270 million.

“We will widen from two lanes in each direction on [Texas] 6, to three lanes in each direction, and then improve all of our interchanges and frontage roads all the way through from [Texas] 21 to [Texas] 40,” Colwell said.

The project along F.M. 2347/George Bush Drive and F.M. 2154/Wellborn Road and Union Pacific Railroad could take three to five years, and will go out to bid in 2028 and is projected to cost $100 million, he said.

“George Bush will have its own lanes, and the pedestrians will have their own lanes of travel and Union Pacific will have its own lanes,” he said. “It is very congested there with so many students and cars, and the new improvements will give everybody their own lane.”

The remaining four projects specific to Bryan-College Station include upgrades to Texas 21 from Business Texas 6 — Texas Avenue — to Texas 6 — Earl Rudder Freeway — for $8.7 million and will go to bid in 2024.

Along Texas 30, there will be a safety and pedestrian project from Texas Avenue to Earl Rudder Freeway — the section known as Harvey Road — for $4.7 million, which will go out to bid in 2024.

On Texas Avenue, there will be intersection and operation improvements from 15th Street in Bryan to F.M. 60 — University Drive — for $25.7 million, and will go out to bid in 2024.

Roadways will be widened along Wellborn Road from Texas 40 to Greens Prairie Road in College Station for $24.8 million, and will go out to bid in 2028.

Roadways also will be widened on F.M. 1179 — Steep Hollow Road — from Easterling Drive in Bryan to F.M. 158 — Boonville Road — for $14.2 million, and will go out to bid in 2024.

Colwell said once a project goes out to bid, it could take three to six months for construction to start.

“It will be a little pain for a lot of gain,” he said.

Dan Rudge, executive director for the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the money TxDOT is spending on transportation throughout the state, but particularly in the Brazos Valley, is “significantly higher.”

“Part of that is due to the passage of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which significantly increased federal funding,” he said. “But, also the willingness on the part of the Texas Transportation Commission to commit more of their discretionary funding to transportation projects throughout the state.”

For the interchange project on George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road, Rudge said $25 million of strategic priority funding is contingent upon $15 million of local funds, that will go towards the total $100 million project.

“That $15 million of local funds will be contributed to the project if the Brazos County transportation bond program passes in the November election,” he said. “If it doesn’t pass, then the amount of strategic priority funds that are received will be reduced by $25 million.”

To view the full Unified Transportation Program, go to ftp.txdot.gov/pub/txdot/tpp/utp/utp-2023.pdf.