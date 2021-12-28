Two train crashes have occurred at same College Station railroad crossing this month

Two train crashes have occurred in the past two weeks at the same South Dowling Road railroad crossing at Wellborn Road in College Station.

According to information provided by Union Pacific communications manager Robynn Tysver, the first crash occurred around 8 a.m. Dec. 13 when a Union Pacific train crashed into an 18-wheeler that was on the tracks. The College Station Police Department responded to the incident and the driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the train crew was left uninjured.

At about 7:45 a.m. Dec. 21 a Union Pacific train crashed into the front end of an SUV that stopped on the tracks of the same crossing. No one was injured.

There were no signs of faulty equipment at the South Dowling Road railroad crossing in either of the two crash reports and the incidents happened primarily because the drivers stopped on the tracks, said Tristen Lopez, public information officer for the College Station Police Department.