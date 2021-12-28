Two train crashes have occurred at same College Station railroad crossing this month

Two train crashes have occurred in the past two weeks at the same South Dowling Road railroad crossing at Wellborn Road in College Station.
According to information provided by Union Pacific communications manager Robynn Tysver, the first crash occurred around 8 a.m. Dec. 13 when a Union Pacific train crashed into an 18-wheeler that was on the tracks. The College Station Police Department responded to the incident and the driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the train crew was left uninjured.
At about 7:45 a.m. Dec. 21 a Union Pacific train crashed into the front end of an SUV that stopped on the tracks of the same crossing. No one was injured.
There were no signs of faulty equipment at the South Dowling Road railroad crossing in either of the two crash reports and the incidents happened primarily because the drivers stopped on the tracks, said Tristen Lopez, public information officer for the College Station Police Department.
“The only time you should proceed onto a railroad crossing as a driver of a vehicle is when you know that there’s space beyond it for you to move into and clear the tracks completely,” Lopez said. “It’s illegal to stop on the tracks, and so you should just never do that.”
Lopez said according to 2021 TxDOT statistics, there have been a total of 13 train crashes in Brazos County. The crashes at the South Dowling Road railroad crossing are likely still being processed into the state database.
Tysver urged drivers to follow rules, always expect a train and to look both ways before crossing. In addition, Tysver reminded drivers that it takes more than a mile for a train to stop after emergency brakes are applied and to only cross tracks at designated railroad crossings where the streets intersect with the tracks.
“Never drive around a lowered gate – saving a few minutes is not worth risking your life,” Union Pacific said in a news release. “If your car stalls or stops on a crossing, get you and your passengers out and away as quickly as possible. If you have a cell phone, call the number posted on a railroad crossing or 911 to report a stalled vehicle.”
Union Pacific said it is responsible for maintaining crossings on its system and that it follows all applicable state and federal regulations governing the crossings.